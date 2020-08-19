Across the world, the daily challenges facing the food & beverage industry have been intensifying for some time. From product safety recalls to fluctuations in global food prices, food manufacturers and packaging plants seemingly have enough on their plate when it comes to product safety.

Like any other commercial operation, the presence of airborne pathogens, mold spores, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can threaten much more than most people think. Commercial operators like food producers, dairy processors, and beverage manufacturers must keep a close eye on how well their air filters are keeping them protected.

For most, upgrading to high-efficiency, v-bank style air filters is an effective way to reduce the threats from contaminants while improving facility airflow and lowering maintenance expenses.

The Importance of Specially-Designed Food & Beverage Air Filters

No matter what kind of food is being produced, clean air is a vital ingredient in the final product. The presence of outdoor contaminants in a food or beverage bottling production facility can threaten the reputation of a brand name that has taken years to establish.

“If the air filters in your food production facility aren’t working properly or installed correctly, then you might as well add ‘dirty air’ to your ingredient list because it is getting in your food,” says Patrick Lally, Food and Beverage Segment Manager at Camfil USA. “At the very least, these added ingredients could create unwanted flavors. At the worst, it could spell disaster in the form of contaminated product, poorly packaged food items, and an increased threat to employee and customer health. Product recalls have occurred because of this.”

Why Restaurants, Kitchens, and Production Areas Require Unique Air Filtration Solutions

As Lally points out, removing the pollution and contaminants present in a given space of air is only the first part of the battle for commercial and industrial operators. In addition to food safety, maximizing the efficiency of a commercial filtration system is a reliable way to extend the life of the filter, leading to big savings on the other side.

“This is why the Durafil ES2 is so highly recommended for food production environments,” he continues. “They’re capable of not only capturing the airborne threats but also for maintaining the same level of performance over a long period of time. It’s really the perfect one-two punch for any facility.”

Using the Durafil ES2 As a Rooftop HVAC Filter

According to air filtration experts, one of the biggest problems of “budget-level” air filters is they rely on an initial electrostatic charge that temporarily enhances particle capture efficiency. Once this charge begins to dissipate, the efficiency drops rapidly. The result is dirt that should be captured by the filter and removed from the airstream, passes through the filter, and into the production areas of the plant.

Improving Commercial HVAC Filter Bank Arrangements for Air Flow

Aside from the removal of potentially harmful airborne contaminants, a commercial air filter’s ‘second’ task is to maintain a consistent airflow throughout the facility. Filters like the ES2 are specifically designed to perform with a high capture efficiency while maintaining the proper airflow due to the filter’s low resistance.

The third and final task an air filter must do is to have the capacity to hold large volumes of dirt within the body of the filter while maintaining a low resistance. This is known as a filter’s dirt holding capacity. In fact, it is estimated that the high-capacity Durafil ES2 is capable of remaining in service for 2-3 times longer than competing budget-level filters and all the while maintaining optimal airflow. When combined with the increased dust and particulate capacity, the result is a filter that simply doesn’t need to be changed out as often. When high efficiency is maintained without sacrificing airflow and dirt holding capacity is high enough that such a filter can remain in service 2 – 3 times longer than other filters, you’ve found a great air filter.

Industrial Air Filter Manufacturers for Food & Beverage Operations

Whether the goal is to reduce annual filtration costs or increase food and process safety, making the switch to advanced, high-efficiency air filters is a clear answer for owners and facility managers. The increased capacity and long-lasting efficiency of the Durafil ES2 make it the ideal choice for everyone from packaging plants to bottling lines.

Not all industrial air filter manufacturers have the food and beverage industry in mind. The filtration experts at Camfil USA have made it their mission to not only provide access to superior air filters and filtration solutions, but also to educate their customers, clients, and partners as to the importance of air pollution control on all levels. You can check out Camfil’s Insights page for information on how they’re addressing IAQ in other industries like electronics, life sciences, and more.