After several delays due to COVID-19, John Soules Foods, the City of Valley, and the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) are proud to announce that construction on the new John Soules Foods facility in Valley, Alabama has begun.

With the work commencing, John Soules Foods has also announced that Adam White has been named the Maintenance Manager for this location. Since his hire, Adam has been working closely with the City of Valley and the CCDA to coordinate the logistics of construction. “We are pleased to have Adam join the team,” said Tom Ellis, Chief Operating Officer of John Soules Foods. “Adam brings valuable experience and proven ability to lead our Valley, AL operations for years to come.”

John Soules Foods operation in Valley will be broken into three phases. Phase one includes 210 full-time jobs and $90 million in capital investment. This investment will be for renovations at the current facility, construction of additional buildings on-site, wastewater treatment and placement of two cook lines. The planned second phase is projected to be a $39 million investment adding two new cook lines and an additional 200 new full-time employees. The third and final phase will result in 100 new employees, $22 million dollars in capital investment and the addition of one final cook line, making a total of five cook lines. When all phases are complete, this facility will have the capability to produce over two hundred million pounds of fully cooked beef and chicken products annually.

Construction is expected to take about 13 months with operations planned to commence in the summer of 2021. Batson-Cook Construction was awarded the first contract for the Valley project. Batson Cook, located in West Point, GA, has a vast portfolio of projects ranging from education and healthcare to industrial, office and beyond. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be working with John Soules Foods and appreciate their commitment to investing in our local economy” states Paul Meadows, Batson-Cook’s Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Source: John Soules Foods