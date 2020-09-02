Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, a Richmond, Va. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,202 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product may contain almonds, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE chicken salad item was produced on August 26, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

15-oz. round plastic containers containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of “09/02/20”.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product contained almonds.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS