Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, a Richmond, Va. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,202 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product may contain almonds, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product label.
The RTE chicken salad item was produced on August 26, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:
- 15-oz. round plastic containers containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of “09/02/20”.
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product contained almonds.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Source: FSIS