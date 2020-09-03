Maple Leaf Farms has set the date for its last webinar as part of the Operation Operator program for restaurant operators and caterers. The “Farm to Fork: Story Behind the Duck” webinar will be held on September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will give a behind-the-scenes look at Maple Leaf Farms duck farms and highlight the company's commitment to operating responsibly and transparently.

As a vertically integrated company, Maple Leaf Farms puts care into every step of the process of bringing duck to the plate– from the hatchery, to local farms where the birds are grown, to the processing facility where the final product is packaged and shipped out to customers.

“Our webinar will walk through our story behind the duck from farm to fork and the importance of vertical integration,” says Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “We hope sharing our farming and processing practices provides our customers with the most authentic and transparent view of our company possible. We also plan to dedicate our social media to our story in the fall as we did last year.”

To attend the webinar, operators and caterers may request an invitation by emailing mlf@mapleleaffarms.com or messaging Maple Leaf Farms on social media.

The Operation Operator program to support foodservice establishments continues through Oct. 1, 2020, and features free case rebates, social media support, webinars and free face masks. For more information and details about the Operation Operator program, please visit www.mapleleaffarms.com/operation-operator.pdf

Source: Maple Leaf Farms