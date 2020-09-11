Dorner’s new Edge Roller Technology (ERT 250) conveyor highlights an exciting week of virtual activity at PACK EXPO Connects, Nov. 9-13, 2020. Dorner’s virtual showroom can be visited at: https://pe.show/176.

The ERT250 is a pallet handling conveyor capable of zoning for accumulation and automation assembly applications. As implied by its name, the ERT250 uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction (a byproduct often seen in belt-driven platforms).

The rollers are driven by a patent-pending, energy efficient linear gearbox that gives customers added flexibility with motor positioning and zoning. This allows for zone and slip roller operation. Simply removing a lower gear creates independent zones. The non-contact zone control provides simplified traffic control that eliminates pallet stops and costly pneumatic valves. Conversely, slip rollers can be used for full length runs with conventional pneumatic pallet stops. The rollers are easily accessible and can quickly be replaced without affecting the remaining portion of the conveyor.

The ERT250 is ideal for applications calling for pallet or tray handling; no- and low-back pressure accumulation; medium to heavy load assembly automation; and Cleanroom applications such as medical product or device manufacturing, assembly, packaging and others.

Online visitors can also learn how the FlexMove Wedge and Helix conveyors can move product on tight turns around existing equipment. FlexMove flexible chain conveyors are designed for effective horizontal and vertical product movement on a continuous run driven by a single gearmotor when floor space is limited.

The Wedge design conveys a product by gripping both of its sides to move it in a smooth, efficient manner; while Helix conveyors feature continuous 360° turns for moving product up or down in a vertical space.

FlexMove conveyors are available in three purchasing options based on the customer’s application and situation. With FlexMove Components, customers can order all the necessary parts and components to build their FlexMove conveyor onsite. FlexMove Solutions builds the conveyor at Dorner, is tested then disassembled into sections and shipped to the customer for installation. Finally, the FlexMove Assembled Onsite option features the Dorner installation team assembling the conveyor onsite at the customer’s location.

To see how these conveyors, as well as Dorner’s other conveyor platforms, can help your automation, food and packaging applications, make plans to visit Dorner’s virtual showroom (https://pe.show/176) at PACK EXPO Connects 2020.