Ossid is showcasing its packaging expertise in the fast-growing ready-to-eat markets, as well as medical devices, with virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13. Ossid’s virtual showroom can be visited at https://pe.show/182.

Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling and form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food, healthcare and others.

The Reepack ReeTray 30 Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer has become the go-to sealer for many small- to medium-size processors packaging case ready proteins, seafood and ready-to-eat meals. The ReeTray 30 offers three types of sealing: ambient tray sealing; modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum skin packaging (VSP). The machine, which features a chambered system for packaging products in lidding/VSP trays, and flat cardboard (VSP skin on board applications), is also ideal for larger processors who test market products in laboratory settings prior to product launch.

Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

The virtual demonstration on the ReeTray 30 titled, “Easy Setup Tray Sealer for Ready-to-Eat Market,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

To meet the wide variety of packaging needs within the medical device industry, Ossid’s line of medical form fill seal machines is custom engineered to meet operators’ exact product specifications and regulatory requirements. Ossid’s medical device form fill seal machines are versatile; packaging both flexible and rigid medical package types, and are built in accordance with the AMI sanitary principles. In addition to medical devices, Ossid’s form fill seal machines are ideal for packaging medical and dental kitting, disinfectants, pharmaceuticals and other products.

The virtual demonstration on Ossid’s medical packaging form fill seal machinery titled, “Highly Customizable Medical Form Fill Seal Packaging Equipment,” is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9 and 11:45 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

To see the complete list of product demonstrations and learn how Ossid’s equipment can help streamline your packaging line to operate more efficiently and ecologically, visit Ossid’s virtual showroom at https://pe.show/182.