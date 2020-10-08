Texwrap, a ProMach brand, is showcasing the capabilities of its shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems during a week of virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13. Texwrap’s virtual showroom can be visited at: https://pe.show/410 .

Reducing Costs with Shrink Wrappers

Texwrap shrink wrappers can reduce overall operations costs. The integration of our vertical shrink wrapper with a filler allows users to collate and shrink wrap retail-ready multi-packs immediately after filling. Additionally, our E-Commerce Auto Mailer solution that provides increased throughput, decreased DIM weight for shipping and up to 50% material cost reduction.

Virtual demonstrations on reducing costs with shrink wrappers include:

“See How Texwrap’s Vertical Shrink Wrap Systems Integrate Seamlessly In-Line with the Filler, and Provide Speed, Versatility, Reduced Labor and Retail-Ready Presentation,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Learn How the Right E-Commerce Solution Can Reduce Labor, Decrease Material Costs, Increase Throughput and Reduce Errors,” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9, and 10:30 a.m. CDT, Friday, Nov. 13.

Optimizing Operations with High-Speed Shrink Bundlers

High-speed shrink bundling systems bring value to customers through integration with tray packers, collations systems, labeling, palletizing and other equipment. The benefits of this integration are numerous, including product uniformity, reduced label and material costs, as well as saving space. Texwrap offers many high-speed shrink bundling systems that can be deployed to optimized your operations.

“Learn How Custom High-Speed Shrink Bundling Solutions Can Reduce Labor and Material Costs and Increase Throughput in Your Operation,” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Rapid ROI with Horizontal Wrappers

Texwrap’s high-speed horizontal wrappers bring a fast return-on-investment to applications including fresh and frozen pizza, cakes, pies and several other delicate food and bakery products. These wrappers come with innovative technology, such as a patented 5-axis servo orbital seal system, TVS2 side seal and other advances to provide the most efficient and reliable packaging solution at the lowest total cost of ownership.

“From Pizza Production to Paper Products, Learn About Features That Can Help You Realize the Lowest Total Cost of Ownership in High-Speed Horizontal Shrink Wrapping,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11, and 11:45 a.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

To sign up for these four virtual demonstrations during PACK EXPO Connects 2020, or to learn more about Texwrap’s shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems, visit Texwrap’s virtual showroom at: https://pe.show/410 .

For more information visit www.Texwrap.com.