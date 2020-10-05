Since the in-person PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO have been cancelled, the process and packaging technology specialist Syntegon is presenting its latest solutions at the virtually-hosted PACK EXPO Connects from November 9 to 13, 2020. In a series of video and Q&A sessions, Syntegon is showcasing its intelligent and sustainable technologies for the pharmaceutical and food industries – including customer services and digital solutions. Visitors can now register for PACK EXPO Connect sessions free of charge. The recordings of the Syntegon sessions remain online until March 2021.

Processing and packaging technology for a better life – an appropriate mission

Due to COVID-19, major industry events and trade shows have been cancelled all over the world. This has not discouraged Syntegon from engaging with its international customers in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Quite the contrary: PACK EXPO Connects marks the second online event for Syntegon this year after their own virtual trade show in May. In times like this, the company is more determined than ever to improve the lives of consumers and patients by offering brand owners intelligent and sustainable solutions, including customer services and digital solutions.

Food exhibits: focus on sustainable solutions

For the food industry, Syntegon is showcasing its primary and secondary packaging portfolio, with a focus on sustainable solutions. In flow wrapping and bagging, Syntegon machines can run fully recyclable mono-material films and paper films. Carton blanks made from recycled fibres or grass fibre can be processed on their secondary and transport packaging equipment. Scroll through the online gallery to find out more about Syntegon’s solutions for the food industry.

The company’s equipment for the food industry includes:

Highly flexible topload cartoning platform: Syntegon's Sigpack TTM topload cartoner stands out for its product and pack style flexibility. The TTM platform consists of standardized modules that can be tailored to specific needs. It recently received an upgrade: new technological features were added for advanced gentle handling.

Osgood S- and UC-Series: Hygienic filling and sealing: The servo-driven Osgood S- and UC-Series are ideal filling and sealing solutions for liquid or chunky dairy and food products, such as gourmet salads, soups and dips. The S-Series offers hygienic filling of up to 60,000 pre-formed cups and containers per hour, while the Osgood UC-Series is built for ultra-clean applications. It utilizes advanced sanitizing technology to extend the shelf life of refrigerated foods, achieving output rates of up to 57,600 cups per hour.

Hygienic high-speed vertical bagger for frozen food: The SVC 4020 hybrid bagger offers full flexibility: high-speed continuous motion for smaller weights and intermittent motion for larger weights in big bags. The new PHS 2.0 sealing system uses less film material, thus reducing costs and material consumption. Changeovers are fast and easy, while the machine’s hygienic design facilitates access and cleaning – from dry wipe down to wash down.

Future-proof hygienic endload cartoner: Syntegon’s Kliklok MEC endload cartoner meets the highest hygiene standards: It features an open-channel design with angled surfaces and an IP65-compliant stainless steel frame. Tool-less, repeatable changeovers can be completed in 10 to 12 minutes. Other user-friendly benefits include an HMI 4.0 touchscreen, as well as easy access to and full visibility of the entire machine.

Hygienic feeding and flow wrapping for frozen foods: Syntegon's new wash-down infeed and feeder solutions – paired with the Pack 403 HE flow wrapper – are ideal for fresh and frozen products. The Pack Feeder HE and Pack Infeed HE feature an open, stainless steel and corrosion-resistant polymer design with sloped surfaces as well as food-grade motors to withstand harsh foam-and-rinse cleaning. Machine components can be removed without tools.