Fresh-Lock closures, a leading brand in reclosable packaging technology, will showcase its expanded portfolio of closures at PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13. The Fresh-Lock team will highlight the brand’s new sustainable closure advancements in its 8000 series, ongoing green initiatives, and the latest closures that are helping the brand expand its presence in multiple markets.

“Sustainability has remained a priority in the packaging industry throughout 2020, even as demand for packaging safety has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brad Hansen, president of Presto’s Specialty Products businesses. “This year at PACK EXPO Connects, we will demonstrate the importance of both safety and sustainability in packaging while sharing products and programs that brands can use to enhance their current green initiatives.”

The Fresh-Lock team will feature closures from its expanded Fresh-Lock 8000 series. The 8000 series was developed to provide brands with a line of sustainable closures for flexible packaging. New product highlights from the 8000 series include Fresh-Lock Zipper Top, Fresh-Lock child-resistant zipper, and Fresh-Lock Triple-Lock zipper. These closures offer recyclability and enhanced package reclosability ideal for the meat, pharmaceutical, lawn and garden, and pet industries respectively.

In addition to the 8000 series expansion, the Fresh-Lock team has developed new closures that will advance the brand’s presence in the meat and produce markets. Fresh-Lock style 345 is a thermoform zipper engineered for processed and sliced meat packs; its design helps to prevent leakage once the package is opened and resealed. Fresh-Lock style 375 string zipper has high package-side holding strength and low consumer-side holding strength that allows for usage across many applications.

On Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. CST, Todd Meussling, Fresh-Lock senior manager, market development, will present “Packaging as an Ally: Sustainable Considerations In The Evolving Normal.” This Innovation Stage seminar will discuss the shifting perceptions of plastic, the importance of plastic management and education in sustainability initiatives.

The Fresh-Lock team will utilize the brand’s first-ever virtual market at PACK EXPO Connects. Guests of the virtual market will be greeted by avatars of Fresh-Lock experts, including Brad Hansen. Access to the market will begin at the start of PACK EXPO Connects through guided tours.

For additional information about Fresh-Lock closure solutions and initiatives, visit PACK EXPO Connects. To request an innovation kit or schedule a tour of the Fresh-Lock virtual market, contact us here.