Fresh-Lock closures, a leading brand in reclosable packaging technology, will showcase its expanded portfolio of closures at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021, Sep. 27-29, at booth 2316 in Central Hall. In addition to unveiling its first compostable closure, the Fresh-Lock team will highlight the brand’s newest additions to its 8000 series of sustainable closures and share insights into the collaborative packaging initiatives that are growing its presence in multiple markets.

“The return of this show as an in-person event has the Fresh-Lock team excited to share not only this year’s innovations, but also those from last year that many people did not have the opportunity to experience firsthand,” said Brad Hansen, president of Presto’s Specialty Products businesses. “We have made great strides in closure technologies that are conducive to product safety and more sustainable flexible packaging solutions, and we look forward to sharing how brands and packagers can implement these solutions and improve their operations.”

Making its PACK EXPO debut is the brand’s first compostable closure in the 8000 series, Fresh-Lock zipper style 8015. The zipper is made with 100% certified compostable resins (Zipper certification pending) and is FDA approved for food contact applications. The closure is an ideal option for dry herb and leaf products.

Also making its debut at PACK EXPO is Fresh-Lock zipper style 8425. This versatile 10mm closure was designed to meet challenges associated with mono-layer recyclable films, ink splitting associated with digital inks, and dry, flowable product applications. It is ideal for granular and powdered goods, snacks, pet, and lawn care products in small- to medium-sized pouches.

Additional product highlights from the 8000 series include Fresh-Lock Zipper Top, Fresh-Lock Child-Resistant zipper, and Fresh-Lock Triple-Lock zippers. These closures offer recyclability and enhanced package reclosability ideal for the meat, pharmaceutical, lawn and garden, and pet industries respectively. Booth visitors can try the safe and functional child-resistant zipper, now available in a compostable version which just passed child-resistant testing. Visitors can also experience the enhanced audible/tactile sensations of the triple-lock zippers.

On Monday, Sep. 27, at 3:00 p.m. PDT, Todd Meussling, Fresh-Lock senior manager, market development, will present “Is a Compostable Pouch the Right Package for You?” on Innovation Stage 1. This Innovation Stage seminar will discuss the process for considering compostables as a flexible pouch option and highlight what it takes to bring them to store shelves.

Guests are also invited to visit the virtual Fresh-Lock Marketplace as part of their PACK EXPO experience. The virtual market will include information and videos on the newest Fresh-Lock products and innovations.

For additional information about Fresh-Lock closure solutions and initiatives, including a list of PACK EXPO exhibitors that will be running Fresh-Lock products in their booths during the event, visit the brand’s PACK EXPO exhibitor page or website.