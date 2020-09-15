Cafe Spice has won a Silver sofi Award in the Entrees, Lunch & Dinner category for its Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice, and a Silver sofi Award in the Breads category for its Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

Cafe Spice is a family owned and operated business whose dedication to quality and authenticity is evident in their heat-and-eat meals and food service offerings that blend together a rich culinary history with fine-dining ingredients. Cafe Spice’s Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice and Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan were two of 148 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 product categories. Products were judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are blind. This year, for the first time, sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

Cafe Spice’s signature dish, Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice uses chicken that is marinated in tandoori spiced yogurt, roasted and then added to a mouth-watering tomato sauce, prepared with a hint of cream and aromatic spices. The dish is paired with Basmati saffron rice, which is grown in the Himalayan foothills, prepared with real saffron threads and cooked with whole cardamom pods and bay leaves.

The Cafe Spice Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan is made by hand with simple, clean ingredients and topped with garlic and cilantro. The dough is hand-stretched then baked in a traditional tandoor (clay oven), reaching temperatures of 900° F giving rise to delicate, charred air bubbles and a natural smoky flavor.

“We are honored that our Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice and Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan both won Silver sofi Awards,” said Sameer Malhotra, Co-Founder and President of Cafe Spice. “Our Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice was one of the first products created by Cafe Spice more than 12 years ago. For it to receive this incredible distinction today, truly validates that our commitment to offering restaurant quality meals at home is as strong as ever.”

Cafe Spice Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice is available through Amazon Fresh, as well as at retailers nationwide. For more information on where to purchase, visit cafespice.com/pages/find-in-stores.The Cafe Spice Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan is currently available for food service purchasing and may be ordered by contacting info@cafespice.com.

Source: Café Spice