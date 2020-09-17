In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, Meat District butcher-crafted, premium meats offers 11 mouthwatering varieties of the beloved American burger that are ready-to-cook and top with cheese. Cheeseburger lovers can find Meat District burger patties through EatMeatDistrict.com/Product-Locator.

“Meat District butcher-crafted, premium burgers are the perfect way for consumers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day,” said Josh Solovy, President of Golden West Food Group. “Instead of generic hamburgers packaged in white Styrofoam, we’re breaking out of the mold by bringing an exciting family of highly branded, exceptional blends to the meat case. We believe Meat District is what today’s burger-crazed consumer wants in a hamburger patty: a variety of gourmet blends of whole muscle meats and high quality patties that are ready-to-cook and top with your favorite cheese.”

With 11 mouth-watering varieties including the juicy, American-cheese infused All American, Meat District butcher-crafted, premium burgers offer the perfect burger for every kind of burger lover. Made with the highest quality cuts of Angus, Brisket, Short Rip, Tri Tip and Chuck, Meat District burgers are a cut above the rest in the meat aisle.

In addition to its line of gourmet burgers, Meat District also offers consumers premium tri tip, pork tenderloin, chicken party wings, sausage, and so much more. Meat District is the one-stop shop for all things meat and is the perfect addition to fall tailgating at home, backyard cookouts, and more.

“Just like consumers distinguish between different varietals of wine or coffees from different regions of the world, we believe our burgers offer more variety to the category. Grocery shoppers want more choices when it comes to burgers and enjoy discovering all the different and flavorful ways they can indulge in one of their favorite foods, the great American burger” said Meat District’s Chief Operating Officer Zack Levenson.

Source: Meat District