Foster Farms has issued the following statement regarding the results of its COVID-19 numbers at its processing plants in Stanislaus and Fresno Counties in California. A total of 6,314 COVID-19 tests were administered to 3,405 workers, the vast majority being tested twice within a seven-day time span. According to Ira Brill, Vice President of Communications, All major California processing facilities have now been tested, and in all instances the prevalence of COVID-19 has been found to be less than 1%.

The company reported the following results:

“Foster Farms maintains two turkey processing plants and associated facilities in the city of Turlock, located in Stanislaus County. Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11, the company conducted two rounds of COVID-19 testing among workers. A total of 2,134 tests were completed with an overall COVID-19 prevalence level of less than 1%. The Turlock facilities employ a total of 1,199 workers. The Turlock Turkey Distribution Center, a support facility with 30 employees, recorded a single positive, and therefore a slightly higher rate of 3.33%. Concurrent with the progressive lifting of COVID-19 restrictions following Memorial Day and July 4 in California and Stanislaus County, the Turlock facilities experienced an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic Foster Farms Turlock facilities have reported 75 COVID-19 positive cases, with 43 individuals having already returned to work.

“Foster Farms maintains two chicken processing plants in Fresno County. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10, the company conducted two rounds of COVID-19 testing among plant workers. A total of 4,180 tests were completed with an overall COVID-19 prevalence level of less than 1%. Foster Farms processing plants employ a total 2,612 workers. Concurrent with the progressive lifting of COVID-19 restrictions following Memorial Day and July 4 in California and Fresno County, the Foster Farms facilities experienced an increase in positive cases. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foster Farms Fresno facilities have reported 158 COVID-19 positive cases, with 75 individuals having already returned to work. Regrettably there have also been two deaths arising from complications associated with COVID-19, and we have expressed our sincerest condolences to loved ones and family members.”

Source: Foster Farms