After 16 years with Stedman Machine Company, Chris Nawalaniec becomes President of Stedman Machine Company. Nawalaniec, formally Executive Vice President, takes over from Dennis Gilmour after 42 years of leadership. Nawalaniec began October 2004 as the National Sales Manager in the Unit Sales Department then subsequently promoted to Vice President of Sales & Marketing. During his time with Stedman, he has been an integral part of growing the company. Additionally, Nawalaniec is Chairman of the M&S board of directors and member of the Process Equipment Manufacturers Association (PEMA) board as treasurer.

