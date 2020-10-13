The Polar King family of companies announces the formation of a new business unit, Polar King Mobile (PKM), according to Polar King Mobile president David Schenkel.

“Polar King Mobile is a business focused on providing North America’s first affordable small refrigerated trailer solution that does not compromise quality or performance,” says Schenkel. “After extensive research, we found there was an unmet demand in North America amongst catering companies, restaurants and farmers for commercial-grade economical refrigerated transport.” He adds, “We are pleased to introduce Polar King Mobile solutions to fulfill these needs.”

Schenkel explains, “Refrigerated transport offered in North America is traditionally large and expensive ‘reefers’ running diesel-powered refrigeration units on trucks and semi-trailers. While these work well in some situations, they are not a fit for everyone.” He continues, “Small business owners, hunters, beverage resellers, fishermen and others often cannot afford conventional refrigerated transport solutions and neither want nor need large oversized capacity.”

Polar King Mobile executive vice president Christian Aitken adds, “Polar King Mobile provides 8 to 16 foot small refrigerated trailers that are both affordable and industry-leading in all respects. Our products complement those of Polar King and Polar Leasing by providing a long absent solution to the marketplace.”

Polar King Mobile refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over the road use. Polar King’s 100 percent seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system greatly reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is completely seamless, it can quickly be cleaned with a hose and there’s no risk of damage to the insulation. According to Polar King Mobile, the unit will look factory new with regular care and cleaning.

The new company will not sell direct to the public, but instead create a national network of value added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association. Aitken explains, “A national network with dealers in every state will provide the underpinning for fast, professional and knowledgeable customer service.”

For more information, visit www.polarkingmobile.com.