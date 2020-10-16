(Caption: Advisor International Trade Administration Austin Sprenger, Chief of Staff International Trade Administration Lawson Kluttz, Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Joe Semsar, Hydro-Thermal International Sales Henrietta Bogyay, and Hydro-Thermal President and CEO Jim Zaiser.)

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hydro-Thermal Corporation was visited by Deputy Under Secretary Joe Semsar of the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Administration.

Semsar was in Wisconsin to work on initiatives related to the growth of exporting. He visited the Hydro-Thermal World Headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to discuss international trade with the company’s President and CEO Jim Zaiser, along with members of the company’s International Sales department.

Hydro-Thermal was selected because the company won the “E” Star Award in 2018. The “E” Star Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making ongoing significant contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports.

Zaiser was excited to meet Semsar and happy that winning the “E” Star Award has opened so many doors for Hydro-Thermal. “Pursuing and promoting awards and honors is just another way to show our customers and community that they can put their trust in us and our products. We raise that banner and celebrate our success to local customers, just as we do to others on the other side of the world. Process engineering is alive and well in Waukesha, Wisconsin.”

For more information visit www.hydro-thermal.com.