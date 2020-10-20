Nutec’s Stainless Steel Shuttle and Tray Conveyors can be paired with Nutec food forming equipment. The Shuttle Conveyors take formed product that is deposited onto the perpendicular conveyor and transport it on a wire belt with a shuttle stroke distance of 6” to 48”.

Formed product can also be deposited into trays for production to freeze tunnel, oven or tray sealing machine for more efficient labor saving benefits. Nutec Shuttle and Tray Conveyors feature all stainless steel construction, making them perfect for effective wash-down.

For more information visit www.nutecmfg.com.