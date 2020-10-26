PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety and contract sanitation provider, announced its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Emily Weaver, effective October 6, 2020. Weaver will oversee the Finance, IT organizations and lead activities including financial planning and analysis, controllership and accounting, tax, treasury and corporate human resources.

Weaver will succeed Craig Hart, who has served as PSSI’s CFO for seven years as he announces his retirement. Weaver will be working closely with Hart in a transition stage through the end of the year.

“I would like to thank Craig for his dedicated service to PSSI, his support of the changing needs of the company, and his overall commitment to making PSSI what it is today,” says Dan Taft, CEO of PSSI. “Craig has built a strong foundation for our financial operations and has been crucial to PSSI’s growth and overall success during the past seven years. I owe him many thanks for everything he has done for me personally and professionally and I wish him a well-deserved retirement."

Weaver comes to PSSI with over twenty-five years of success in enabling profitable and sustainable transformation across multinational and Fortune 500 companies. As an exceptional people leader, she is known for guiding high-functioning teams to deliver on ambitious, strategic initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily to PSSI where she will make an immediate impact on our business operations,” says Taft. “Her vast financial experience, critical thinking, and expertise in M&A are an ideal fit for PSSI as we work to continue our positive momentum and growth in food safety.”

Emily has played integral roles in achieving dynamic portfolio transformations during her time at Ingersoll Rand, Fortive Corporation, and Danaher Corporation. Earlier in her career, she held progressive roles at General Electric, the PCAOB and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“I am excited to be joining PSSI at this critical time as we continue to provide essential services that protect the food supply across the U.S. and Canada,” says Weaver. “I’m looking forward to supporting our team members, customers and stakeholders as we develop and execute plans to sustain our rapid growth trajectory."

Emily holds a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is California CPA (inactive).

For more information visit www.pssi.com.