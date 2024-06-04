High Liner Foods Inc., a North American value-added frozen seafood company, is announcing, following an extensive global search, the appointment of Darryl Bergman as chief financial officer, effective July 22, 2024.

Bergman joins High Liner Foods with more than 25 years of executive-level financial experience, most recently as chief financial officer of Clearwater Seafoods. Bergman has extensive experience in growth organizations, previously as CFO for Exchange Income Corp., a growth-oriented diversified portfolio company with over $2.5 billion in revenues. Bergman also held key senior finance roles in helping transform Northland Power Inc. from a small independent Canadian power operator to an internationally active renewable-power company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Darryl to High Liner Foods. Darryl brings decades of global financial experience to the team, including as a public company CFO, which will be invaluable to us as we continue to execute on our strategy and pursue our purpose of [Reimaging Seafood to Nourish Life,]" said Paul Jewer, president and CEO of High Liner Foods. "Darryl's deep experience across all areas of the finance function, as well as in seafood and food manufacturing, will serve us very well as we continue to implement our ambitious growth agenda."

"I am honored to join High Liner Foods as their next Chief Financial Officer," said Bergman. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with Paul and the talented team here to build on the company's strong financial foundation, drive sustainable growth, and create long-term value for all our shareholders and stakeholders. Together, we will navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead with a focus on growth, innovation and operational excellence."

Jewer expressed his gratitude to Deepak Bhandari, who has been the company's interim CFO since January 2024. Jewer said, "Deepak has demonstrated exceptional leadership at High Liner Foods during this interim period and on behalf of the entire organization, I extend my sincere thanks to him." Additionally, Jewer announced that Deepak will take on an additional role as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development while continuing his FP&A responsibilities.

Source: High Liner Foods Inc.