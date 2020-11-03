This year Multi-Conveyor is bringing “virtually” every popular technology we build on a regular basis to Pack Expo Connects. The COVID-driven platform allows us to demo eight (8) categories of conveyance, providing the most comprehensive equipment display in our trade show history. This is an unprecedented year in our lives. Our goal is to bring unprecedented information to make sure anyone looking for a new conveyor is educated with the tools or data they need before making their next equipment purchase.

We invite PEC attendees to sit back and let us bring our line-up right to their office, home or phone. We’ll have our top sales brass on staff answering live chat questions during each session.

Our demo focus line-up dates and times are as follows:

Accumulation to Save Downtime: Monday, Nov. 9, 10:15 a.m.

Affordable 24/7 Workhorse Conveyors: Monday, Nov. 9, 1:15 p.m.

Simplistic Product Turning Solutions: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10:15 a.m.

Operator Safe, Ergonomic Hand Pack or Semi-Automated Conveyor Assists: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1:15 p.m.

Product Merge, Sort, Divert and Combining Solutions: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10:15 a.m.

Building Conveyors to Sanitary Agency Compliance: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1:15 p.m.

Conveyor-to-OEM Line Communications: Thursday, Nov. 12, 10:15 a.m.

Dispelling the Myth of Expensive Custom Conveyors: Friday, Nov. 13, 10:15 a.m.

Multi-Conveyor is a standard and custom conveyor manufacturer. Our products are multiple and unique. No one product defines Multi-Conveyor. We’ve designed and engineered some of the most simplistic to the most revered conveyor solutions ever manufactured. Our goal is to provide a more functional, affordable conveyor, while maximizing productivity or saving essential floor space in the process.

We bring technology driven operator-to-controls communications encompassing functional engineering designs; HMI interface and servos that provide faster, more efficient changeovers to feed various configurations; conveyor communications to pertinent OEM equipment sharing the line; flexibility in product shapes or sizes; and increased throughput.

Soon after the live events, Multi-Conveyor will post all of our product demonstrations on the Pack Expo Connects website at https://pe.show/198 and will remain accessible through March 31, 2021. Viewers can also find our post-event line-up on our own site at https://www.multi-conveyor.com