The National Poultry & Food Distributors Association announced that its annual convention and showcase will move forward with its in person meeting in Atlanta, GA January 25-28, 2021.

The NPFDA Fall Meeting was recently held in Key West, September 13-16. Cece Corbin, NPFDA President remarked, “We followed all safety guidelines, and I am pleased to share that our surveys show no reported cases of COVID-19 among those who attended. While attendees are responsible for their own decisions regarding their health and safety, we have learned that networking events can be safe, even in times of COVID-19. Our next event is the NPFDA Annual Convention & Showcase. It is our signature event, providing unparalleled opportunities for networking within our membership - a resource that is important now more than ever.”

The NPFDA Meetings and Showcase Committee met earlier this month and recommended that the NPFDA 2021 Annual Convention take place face-to-face in January. The NPFDA Executive Committee has accepted their recommendation and confirmed that the NPFDA Annual Convention & Showcase will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta January 25-28, 2021.

With close to 550 registrations as of today, the NPFDA Annual Convention & Showcase continues to provide an excellent setting for connecting with customers, vendors and peers. Registration is open. For more information visit www.npfda.org there you can register and reserve a hot room(s) at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

Highlights of the Convention:

Board and Committee Meetings

Hospitality Suites Open – Meet with NPFDA member companies during the hours of operation or by appointment only.

Poultry Suppliers Showcase – Trade show designed to connect poultry suppliers and marketers - from distributors to processors to logistics companies. ALL BUYERS are cordially invited to attend.

Awards Reception – Honoring Member of the Year and Lifetime Achievement recipients.

Scholarship Foundation Silent Auction.

Multiple restaurants are open throughout downtown and metro-Atlanta for after-hours dining and entertaining.

The safety of the NPFDA meeting attendees is paramount. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local governments regarding COVID-19 will be followed.

For more information visit www.npfda.org.

Source: NPFDA