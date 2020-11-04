The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has announced that it is participating in the PACK EXPO Connects Partner Program and Showcase of Packaging Innovations during PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), produced by PMMI Media Group.

The Partner Program connects over 20 leading trade associations and is dedicated to advancing the industry with attendees and exhibitors, bringing significant resources, insights, and expertise to this year’s most comprehensive virtual packaging event.

“We’re grateful to our Partner Associations for their enthusiastic support of PACK EXPO Connects,” comments Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group. “While we wait for in-person events to reopen, we look forward to connecting virtually with association members and their business partners during PACK EXPO Connects week this November.”

FPA’s virtual booth will highlight several of its recent activities and reports, including the 2020 Achievement Awards and Innovation Showcase, the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition Call for Entries, the 2020-2021 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide, the Report to the Membership, Sustainability Life Cycle and Economic Impacts of Flexible Packaging in E-commerce Report, and A Holistic View of the Role of Flexible Packaging in a Sustainable World Report and Life Cycle Assessment case studies.

FPA will also be showcasing the winners of the FPA 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast and association sponsor, Institute of Packaging Professionals.

PACK EXPO Connects will be a unique digital experience and unlike any other virtual event currently available. The show will foster interactions between consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and top suppliers with an intuitive, state-of-the-art interactive platform that makes live engagement possible. Live chats, live product demos, and engaging educational opportunities let attendees experience the power of PACK EXPO with leading industry suppliers available at their fingertips.

Registration for PACK EXPO Connects is free but required to connect with exhibitors in their virtual showrooms and experience live demos and interactive chats. By registering, you will be creating a MyConnects Planner where you can keep track of exhibitors, demos, and sessions you want to see. For more information and to register online, visit www.packexpoconnects.com.

Source: PMMI