The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has announced that it is again participating in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, 2021; Las Vegas Convention Center), owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI).

FPA is helping advance the flexible packaging industry by partnering with one of the largest tradeshows in North America for processing and packaging professionals – PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Supporting the event at the Tier 1 level in the PACK EXPO Las Vegas Partner Program, FPA joins over 25 top associations who are leading forces in the exchange of ideas and collaboration with an invested interest in the future of processing and packaging.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, the year’s most comprehensive packaging event on the continent, showcases the latest packaging technologies to help manufacturers improve operations and stay competitive. The show brings together over 1,500 exhibitors from 40+ vertical industry markets. There will be Pavilions dedicated to processing, printing, containers & materials, the confectionery industry, and reusable packaging. Other added benefits of attendance include keeping up with technology, live and in-person; gaining valuable perspective made possible only through networking; making better capital investment decisions; getting more done in 3 days than a year's worth of research; and being ready for the future and prepared to adapt to changing market conditions.

“The Partner Program and Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo is our greatest endorsement from of the leading associations in our industry. PACK EXPO is the one time of the year where all parts of our industry come together to network and solve common problems. This year’s show is even more important as it will be the first time all these groups will be together in almost 2 years,” notes Jim Pittas, President & CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The FPA exhibit, located in the Association Partner Pavilion in the Central Hall, booth C-1341, will display the winning packages from the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition. FPA will also distribute copies of the 2021 Achievement Awards and Innovation Showcase, the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries, the 2021-2022 Flexible Packaging Buyers Guide, the Report to the Membership, and a list of all FPA members exhibiting at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and the location of their exhibits.

Winning packages of the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards competition will also be on display in the PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase of Packaging Innovations®, Booth N-9720 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is sponsored by WestRock. Housed in the Containers and Materials Pavilion, The Showcase of Packaging Innovations® features winning entries from worldwide packaging competitions.

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Sept. 3 after which the price increases to $130. For more information and to register online, visit www.packexpolasvegas.com and www.hcpelasvegas.com. FPA members can register for free using a special promotional code, please contact FPA for more information.