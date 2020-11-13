TOMRA Food, a global provider of sensors, equipment and digital solutions for the food supply chain, joined over 200 forward-thinking companies as the newest project member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). TOMRA Food designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting machines and integrated post-harvest solutions for the food industry, using the world’s most advanced grading, sorting, peeling and analytical technology.

Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, TOMRA Food employs 1500 people in centers of excellence, regional offices, and manufacturing locations within Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, Africa, New Zealand and Australia. The company’s mission is to enable its customers to improve returns, gain operational efficiencies, reduce food waste, optimize quality and ensure a safe food supply via smart and sustainable technologies. Their solutions are installed at food growers, packers and processors around the world.

TOMRA Food’s advanced sorting and grading solutions can help increase the yield of produce by between five to ten percent, which when put into context equates to as much as 25,000 trucks of potatoes every year. This allows businesses to maximize productivity and recovery rates, while reducing food waste and improving the overall quality of the produce.

Connecting with WBCSD’s network of forward-thinking businesses across a variety of sectors will enable TOMRA Food to continue to enhance and implement its sustainability ambitions in collaboration with like-minded partners.

Michel Picandet, Executive Vice President and Head of TOMRA Food said, “To achieve a sustainable future for the food industry, governments, corporates and consumers alike, must change the way in which we produce and handle food – from farm to fork. By 2050, food demand will increase by 50 per cent, so meeting these challenges is vital to ensure food sector sustainability for future generations. At TOMRA Food, we’re committed to leading the resource revolution through our technology, helping improve yields, reduce food waste and use our food resources more efficiently – three key factors in food sustainability.

“TOMRA is already a member of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, and now TOMRA Food is taking the partnership with WBSCD one step further to make the future of food sustainable. We are proud to be joining the prestigious list of companies and institutions that make up the WBCSD. We expect to learn, to be challenged, and to contribute to solutions for a more healthy planet for healthy people,” he added.

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said, “WBCSD is pleased to welcome TOMRA Food as the newest member of our FReSH project. Their expertise and know-how in food sorting and peeling but also in combatting food loss and waste will be beneficial to our organization and other like-minded companies. We congratulate TOMRA Food for taking an active role in shaping the future to achieve our goal of a healthy planet for healthy people.”

For more information visit www.wbcsd.org or www.tomra.com.