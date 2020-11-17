Kalsec, a leading global producer of authentic spice and herb extracts, colors, antioxidants and advanced hop products for the food and beverage industry, has achieved B Corporation (or B Corp) Certification. As a B Corp, Kalsec has met rigorous social and environmental standards that represent its commitment to making ethical and sustainable decisions that serve consumers, customers, employees, communities and the environment. For more than 60 years, Kalsec has stood apart in the industry with its legacy of social and environmental responsibility.

In using its business as a force for good, Kalsec has proven its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency.

“We have deepened the Kalsec legacy with our B Corp certification; social justice and environmental stewardship have been a part of our DNA since the beginning,” said Martha Todd, Chair of the Board of Directors and granddaughter of Kalsec founder Paul H. Todd, Jr.

In addition to its certified organic manufacturing facilities and sustainably sourced ingredients, Kalsec is actively protecting the planet. For example, the headquarters in Kalamazoo is equipped with solar arrays and electric vehicle stations, and compostable service ware is used for sensory tests and by employees. Kalsec’s supply chain management follows its Responsible Sourcing Policy and uses Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Farm Sustainability Assessment tools in the field to measure and improve sustainability of its agricultural supply chain. Furthermore, Kalsec’s ethical operations promote responsible sourcing practices, including practices designed to prevent slavery and human trafficking.

“This certification will be a benchmark to guide us through continuous improvements,” said Dr. Scott Nykaza, Chief Executive Officer, Kalsec. “Whether it’s in our supply chain, our responsible sourcing, or our commitment to equity and inclusion, it further aligns the family’s values with those of the business and provides a comprehensive framework for how we measure our impacts, and remain private and sustainable for the next 100 years.”

Kalsec is one of only 3,500+ businesses globally that are certified as a B Corp. In the food and beverage industry, this includes Ben & Jerry’s, Danone, King Arthur Flour Company, New Belgium Brewing Co., and Torani. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

“Being able to welcome Kalsec to the B Corp community is exciting,” said Kim Coupounas, Global Ambassador of B Lab. “Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit.”

Learn more about Kalsec’s social responsibility efforts at kalsec.com/social-responsibility.