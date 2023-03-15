The entire staff of the Polar King International Inc. refrigeration department has fulfilled requirements set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency 608 Reclamation Certification.

EPA Section 608 is a certification program established under the Clean Air Act to ensure that individuals who work with refrigeration and air conditioning systems are properly trained and certified to handle refrigerants in an environmentally responsible manner.

“It was an honor to proctor this important course," service manager Gary Cooper said. "This certification offers great value to not only the company as a whole, but the individual technicians as well. Moreover, this certification reflects Polar King’s unwavering commitment to environmental and safety protection.”

Eleven employees took part in this critical training program, including Russel Gindelberger, Drew Guise, Gary Kemper, Kolin Lassiter, Matt Rejak, Nate Roof, James David (JD) Snyder, Barry Sporrer, Max Tippmann, Noah Tippmann and Jessica Perfitt.

This is the second certification the Polar King refrigeration department has earned within the last year. In August 2022, the department achieved North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certification through the Harris Product Group. This certification ensures all Polar King equipment and services meet selective criteria for superior brazing, the process by which two metals are joined together.

Source: Polar King



