Polar King International Inc. has attained the National Fire Protection Association NFPA 275 certification. This certification affirms that Polar King's fiberglass external shell demonstrates fire-resistant properties, effectively enhancing safety for both products and individuals.

“The NFPA 275 approval reflects Polar King's dedication to continuous improvement and maintaining top-notch manufacturing standards," said Polar King president Dave Schenkel. "This industry benchmark certification reinforces customers’ confidence in our walk-in units and emphasizes our company’s focus on safety and innovation.”

This milestone marks the initial step in a trilogy of tests mandated by the California Building Code for Division of the State Architect (DSA) precheck certification. Schenkel underscored that while this requirement originates from California, the approval holds nationwide significance as state and municipal codes evolve. "By integrating NFPA 275 compliant materials and designs, Polar King strengthens a critical aspect of product quality that resonates across the refrigeration industry," Schenkel said.

Polar King offers electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator units for a variety of industries.

Source: Polar King International