Polar King Mobile is announcing the appointment of Danny Gaviria as national sales manager. In this position, Gaviria will play a crucial role in expanding PKM's market presence and accelerating the growth of its nationwide network.

Gaviria comes to PKM after a successful tenure as the sales and marketing manager at Air-Tow Trailers, where he cultivated and managed a network of more than 60 dealers. PKM executive vice president Christian Aitken said, “We are confident that Danny’s expertise and deep understanding of the trailer industry will be pivotal in swiftly expanding our national footprint, particularly on the West Coast.”

Gaviria points to PKM’s strong brand and refrigerated trailers as significant factors influencing his decision to join the company. “I’m eager to use my background and established connections to propel the Polar King Mobile network and uncover new business opportunities.” He said, “On a personal level, as a devoted family man, I'm excited to be part of a family-owned business that resonates with my values."

Alongside his position at Polar King Mobile, Gaviria will maintain his responsibilities as a business professor at the University of La Verne. There, he educates both undergraduate and graduate students across business, management and marketing courses.

Gaviria earned a doctorate in organizational leadership from Liberty University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Redlands. He holds a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Cal Poly Pomona. He is also bilingual with fluency in English and Spanish.

Polar King Mobile is North America’s first company to offer small, affordable refrigerated and freezer trailer solutions. These units are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use.

Those wanting to learn more about Polar King Mobile can visit polarkingmobile.com or call 866-536-1266.

Source: Polar King Mobile