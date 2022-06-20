Polar King Mobile has announced the appointment of Dominic Tippmann to the position of national sales representative.

The national sales representative plays a pivotal role in securing new business, according to Polar King Mobile vice president Christian Aitken. Tippmann will work closely with the outside sales team as well as new and prospective customers. His duties include qualifying customers, scheduling follow ups, sales tracking, and providing broad support to both internal and external audiences.

“Dominic’s drive, organization skills, software proficiency, positive attitude, and ability to build quick connections and warm rapport make him a great fit for our sales team,” says Aitken. “Our growing business underscores the need for great additions, like Dominic.” He adds, “While Dominic is now a member of the Polar King Mobile family, he represents the fourth generation to work at one of the Tippmann family-owned businesses, and we know that’s an honor that he respects and appreciates.”

Prior to joining Polar King Mobile, Tippmann was an account manager for Western Steel Buildings.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile or employment opportunities, visit www.polarkingmobile.com or call 260-428-2589.

Source: Polar King Mobile