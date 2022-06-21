Thermodyne Foodservice Products announces Aaron Bremer has rejoined the company in the role of national sales representative and corporate chef after serving as Thermodyne’s corporate chef from 2017 to 2021. Bremer’s broad range of responsibilities will include building and supporting customer relationships, providing expert culinary advice, and developing content for Thermodyne’s Chef Hacks culinary blog.

Thermodyne president Tim Tippmann says, “We are incredibly excited about Aaron’s return to the Thermodyne family. He is an extraordinary ambassador for our business and a prominent industry expert with more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant and foodservice industry.”

Before rejoining the organization in his current position, Bremer was a sales consultant for Sysco Foods. His career history also includes working for other well-known Fort Wayne companies, including Baker Street Steakhouse and Parkview Health.

Bremer comes from a long line of restaurateurs and honed his skills working at his family’s restaurant in Woodburn, Indiana. He went on to study cooking extensively and earned a culinary degree from Ivy Tech. During his training, Bremer had the unique opportunity to study abroad in France and Spain to learn from some of the world’s top culinary professionals. He is an American Culinary Federation (ACF) Certified Executive Chef and a North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Certified Foodservice Professional, which is the gold standard certification for foodservice professionals.

As lead writer for Chef Hacks, a food blog offering unique recipes and general kitchen tips and tricks, Bremer is committed to producing relevant, interesting and creative content. “The blog gives me a chance to share my knowledge and engage with a wider audience,” says Bremer.

Source: Thermodyne Foodservice Products