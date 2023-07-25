Polar King International Inc. is announcing that the company and its refrigerated and freezer walk-in units are GSA Schedule Certified by the U.S. federal government through September 2036. This prestigious certification allows federal agencies and corporations better access to Polar King's walk-in cold storage solutions.

“The Polar King staff takes enormous pride in this achievement,” said Polar King President Dave Schenkel. “This isn’t an easy feat – especially with the price fluctuations that have buoyed in the marketplace over the past 12 months.”

According to Schenkel, the company had to meet rigorous requirements to gain the certification, which necessitated a strong team effort. “We put in the hard work each and every day to get here,” he said. “The opportunities and potential partnerships GSA Scheduled Certification will bring us are limitless.”

Also known as the Federal Supply Schedule or Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), the GSA Schedule is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government. MAS makes buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry. State and local governments also use the GSA Schedule for business contracts and transactions.

“Polar King has strived to develop a strong relationship with all branches of the United States Military and other Government Agencies. A relationship has been created with these customers by not only providing quality walk-in cooler and freezer units but also first-class customer service and support,” said Schenkel.

Polar King offers electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator units for a plethora of industries, including the foodservice, pharmaceutical, catering, school administration, hospital, first response and government industries, said Schenkel. The units are American-made, delivered preassembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. Polar King’s 100% seamless fiberglass design also provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment.

To learn more about how Polar King services branches of the U.S. military and other government agencies, visit www.polarking.com/custom-applications/government/.

To learn more about Polar King’s cold storage solutions, call 877-224-8674, or visit polarking.com.

Source: Polar King International Inc.