Today, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) commemorates the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.

The Order included over 70 initiatives to be undertaken by a dozen federal agencies to tackle some of the most pressing competition problems, including directing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consider issuing new rules related to antitrust enforcement and proper labeling of U.S. meat.

USCA President Brooke Miller issued the following statement: “USCA appreciates the work of President Biden and the bipartisan cohort of Congressional members who have undertaken the challenge of restoring a competitive playing field for U.S. cattle producers. One year after the President issued this Executive Order, we have seen significant progress towards this goal."

“In January, the Biden-Harris Administration unveiled its Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain which laid out a four-part plan to create a more secure food system. USCA is supportive of the Action Plan, which included an $1 billion investment in independent processing capacity, and we look forward to the implementation of each of the remaining core strategies, including issuing new ‘Product of the U.S.A.’ labeling rules.”

Source: USCA