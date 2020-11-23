BioSafe Systems hired a Technical Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Chynette Todd, and brought her into the fold because of her knowledge in different facets of agribusiness, particularly poultry processing. As a member of the marketing team, specifically bolstering the meat, poultry and seafood segment, Todd will assist in determining marketing strategies for farm programs, review existing programs and seek means of improvement.

Todd worked for Keystone Foods, recently acquired by Tyson Foods, as an animal welfare officer, making her a valuable asset to BioSafe Systems’ MPS division. Her insight will be important in strategizing how to expand sustainable water treatment and sanitation within the meat, poultry & seafood business.

Todd’s qualifications reach outside of poultry processing and include experience in navigating FSMA regulations, food safety and quality assurance. She worked in auditing, USDA Hemp production and USDA labeling for poultry and catfish claims. She also holds PAACO animal welfare certification, Safe Feed/Safe Food feed mill auditing certification, Process Verified Program certification and is an active member of the Tennessee Poultry Association in her home state.

