BioSafe Systems has equipped its Meat, Poultry & Seafood branch with new talent to grow. Ross Bright will be kicking off the New Year as the latest Technical Sales Representative for MPS/Animal Health. Bright is from Arkansas and will be serving the Southeast region of the country. BioSafe Systems is looking forward to Ross joining the team and contributing his twenty-three years of experience in the food service industry. He has spent his career representing companies like Sysco Foods, US Foods, and Ben E. Keith Company.

Bright’s extensive understanding of the industry will be an advantage to supporting BioSafe Systems at events and tradeshows and educating the market about the benefits of biochemical products and programs. “We reach out to farms and processing facilities to meet their challenges in sanitation, water safety, and biosecurity. BioSafe Systems’ technical representatives are committed to finding solutions that reduce economic losses of livestock and poultry, protect the health of animals, plus the people and the environment we share. We are fortunate to have Ross Bright on our team to fortify our MPS/animal health business and look forward to his prosperous future with BioSafe Systems,” the company said in a statement.

For more information visit www.biosafesystems.com.