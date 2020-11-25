Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its ILEA 2900E Series of electrically actuated, industrial globe-control valves.

The 2900E Series has a high quality, modulating, linear, industrial electric valve actuator and features a rugged cast-iron body with a variety of trim materials. The equal percentages plugs in the 2-way valves and the linear plugs in the 3-way valves provide ideal modulating control of a wide variety of fluids. The 2900E Series is perfectly suited where value and long life are important objectives for applications including, but not limited to, food and beverages, packaged water heaters, wastewater, general services, and pharmaceuticals.

The 2900E Series functions perfectly for moderate pressure drops and temperatures ranging from -20º to 400ºF. Valves are available in four styles: 2-way balanced, 2-way unbalanced, 3-way mixing, and 3-way diverting. Sizes range from 2.5 to 10 inches with ANSI Class II, III, and IV leakage and with a rangeability of 50:1. The durable cast-iron body comes in ANSI Class 125 Lb. & 250 Lb. with flange ends and bronze, 300SS, 17-4pH, and Alloy 6 trims.

