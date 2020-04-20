Warren Controls announces electrically actuated HVAC/BAC control valves

Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its two and three-way electrically actuated HVAC/BAC control valves, designed for domestic use and to assist in the transport of low-pressure steam or hot/cold water within a building for temperature regulation.

The three-way valves are available in both mixing and diverting, with bronze or cast-iron bodies, and bronze or stainless-steel trim. The two-way valves are available in three types: single seated unbalanced, single seated cylinder balanced and double seated semi-balanced, with the same body and trim options as the three-way valves. Specifiers favor this valve series for its industrial grade construction and overall reliability with oversized stems and actuators. It also has the highest close-off ratings available on the market.

While most products carry flowing differential pressure limits up to 40 PSI, Warren Controls’ two and three-way HVAC valves offer flowing differential pressure limits up to 100 pounds. Additionally, with many options available, the products can be perfectly calibrated to individual industrial needs. The series includes five different electric actuators for size, force and failure mode. Pressure ratings are either ANSI 125 or 250 and sizes range from a ½ inch to 10 inches. The valves accept either 2 – 10 Vdc or 4-20 mAdc as modulating input signals with a 2-10 Vdc feedback signal, for use with a 24 Vac/24 Vdc power source.

Warren controls offers both a high degree of customization options and an individualized approach to helping customers determine which products will be right for their specific applications. Its “Product Builder” team allows for faster quotes, tailored engineering, rapid checks, and ultimately quicker lead times.

