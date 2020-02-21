Warren Controls announces new ARIA Series actuated control valves

Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its new ARIA Series electrically actuated, modulating, globe control valves. The valves are ideally suited for challenging, modulating, industrial processes that require electric actuation with the actuation speed and reliability of pneumatics.

Warren Controls launched the ARIA as an upgraded version of its AmurAct. The newly improved actuator is designed for 1.5 million cycles and can withstand ambient temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, with travel speeds at 12 seconds per inch (nine seconds for ¾-inch stroke valves). It is equipped with an electric spring fail safe (when opened or closed), robust enclosures with IP67 / NEMA 4X enclosure and water tight ½” NPT fittings, and has split range input capability for 1/3-2/3 high/low applications.

Warren Controls created the ARIA Series with customers in mind. Four belt sizes are available with the ARIA actuator for customized use: the ARA is a three-way cast flanged steel valve for 1/2” – 2”; the ARB is a two-way or three-way threaded bronze or stainless steel valve for 1/2” - 2”; The ARC is a two-way or three-way flanged cast iron valve for 2-1/2” - 6”; and the ARD is a two-way flanged steel cage valve for 1/2” – 2.”

Customers in the district/campus energy sector, or those working high energy HVAC systems, where high temperature, hot water applications are in use (like a colleges/universities or military bases), will benefit from the ARA or ARD. The ARB and ARC are ideal for those in the food and beverage industry to control steam and water applications.

The Warren Controls family of products bridges the gap between industrial, HVAC and district/ campus energy. Its “Product Builder” philosophy allows unique and specific engineered configurations to be created quickly, with timely checks and no delays. This translates into much shorter lead times than industry standards for similar products.

For more information visit www.WarrenControls.com.