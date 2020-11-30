Tarantino Wholesale Foods Distributor, a San Diego, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,115 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast products due to undercooking, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast items were produced on October 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. cases of “MARY’S FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST” with lot code 20297 and use by date 10/23/21.

The cases containing the products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-8119” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institution locations in California and were sold directly to retail consumers.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the ready-to-eat chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS