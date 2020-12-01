The FPSA Dairy Council is proud to announce its new Dairy Science Scholarship Fund named after Tom Imbordino, former Publisher of Dairy Foods Magazine and a founding member of the Council. Tom was an active volunteer with the Dairy Council and a cornerstone of the Dairy Industry when we lost him earlier this year. This scholarship is named in his honor to support dairy science students, pursuing a career in the dairy industry.

“Tom was such a force for good within our industry,” said Dairy Council Chairman Martin Lutz, CEO at ProLeiT Corporation. “Whether it was championing our Defeat Hunger campaign to address food insecurity in Cook County, connecting suppliers, and processors, or supporting key groups in the industry such as the Women’s Alliance Network, Tom was always there to help us all move forward. This scholarship is a fitting memorial to the impact he had on all of us.”

The Dairy Council is planning to launch this scholarship in the spring of 2021, for the 2021/22 school year. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage and support those interested in pursuing careers within the dairy or food industry or engineering field. The scholarship recipient will be selected on the basis of the following criteria: academic performance, commitment to a career in the dairy or food industry, as well as the potential for success.

Source: FPSA