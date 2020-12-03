Global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging has launched a new range of compostable products.

The C-Range of bio-plastic packaging materials includes shrink wrap, stretch wrap, adhesive tape, nets and bags. It enhances KM’s portfolio of sustainable flexible packaging solutions and offers customers a wider range of choice.

The new range consists of:

C-SHRINK

Industrially compostable shrink film that’s ideal for packaging of vegetables, bakery, and other foodstuffs as well as bundling multi-packs and as a secondary wrap for packed goods.

C-STRETCH

Home compostable stretch or cling film made from bio-based renewable sources.

C-TAPE

Industrially compostable adhesive tape that is made from bio-based sources and natural gum.

C-BAG

Home compostable bags suitable for fresh produce, bakery, and meat.

C-NET

Industrially compostable net suitable for a wide range of applications, with superior tear and heat resistance.

The bio-plastic products have been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak who specialise in providing innovative compostable packaging solutions.

Treetop owner Amir Gross, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the packaging industry, said: “Innovations in bio-plastics allow us to offer an ever-growing range of compostable packaging materials.

“Compostable packaging is an excellent circular solution – from plant to pack and then back to compost, to be used for growing new plants. Also, their environmental benefits include a reduced dependency on fossil fuels.”

Compostable bio-plastics will biodegrade if disposed of through home composting or industrial composting, depending on the material. The global bio-plastics market size has an estimated current value of around £7.5 billion and is expected to grow by some 20 per cent over the next five years.

The C-Range brings together Treetop’s knowledge within this market and KM’s wider flexible packaging expertise, international reach, and ability to bring products to market with the highest standards of quality and service.

Manufacturers using the compostable packaging products benefit from a similar look and feel as plastic. They also continue to gain reliable properties that provide protection, presentation, and preservation for both primary and secondary packaging applications.

And, according to a survey by YouGov, more than half of people in the UK say they’d pay more for products with eco-friendly packaging.

KM Packaging’s commercial director Graham Holding said: “The new C-Range of compostable products enhances our overall product portfolio.

“It builds on our core strengths, offering material choice and ensuring the right material is selected for the application. The range helps us to ensure customers always gain the solution that’s tailored to their needs.”

For more information visit www.kmpackaging.com.