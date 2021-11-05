Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand’s leading red meat producer and exporter, has announced an expansion of its premium red meat product range in Jewel supermarkets across the Midwestern U.S.

Following the launch of ground venison packs in the Midwest earlier this year, Silver Fern Farms is now expanding its offerings with its delicious and expertly selected lamb and venison medallions. Lamb medallions will be available in 42 Jewel stores, while venison medallions and ground venison will be sold in 188 Jewel supermarkets in the region.

An offering unique to New Zealand, Silver Fern Farms pasture-raised venison has a velvety, tender texture and a beautiful flavor. It is raised on free-range pastures and processed according to international quality-assurance standards without any added hormones. While less common than other meat options, venison is a very lean meat that is also a great source of protein, packed with iron, vitamins, and minerals.

Similarly, Silver Fern Farms lamb range is also skillfully produced and raised on lush New Zealand pastures. The lamb medallions are 100 percent grass-fed and raised with no added hormones or antibiotics. They are expertly prepared to ensure a lean, consistent cut, and deep, complex flavor in every bite. Lamb is also a valuable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, like iron, zinc, and B12.

Silver Fern Farms’ lamb and venison medallions come pre-portioned and ready to cook on the grill. Their natural grass-fed flavor and convenient packaging make them perfect for anything from sliders to salads. Silver Fern Farms offers a host of carefully curated lamb and venison medallion recipes and cooking tips to help inspire at-home cooks and skilled grillers alike to spice up usual recipes or try their hand at new innovative dishes.

“We are excited to expand our range in Jewel stores in the Midwest and be able to bring the delicate flavors of our premium-quality lamb and venison medallions to more customers in the US,” says David Patragnoni, USA Country Manager. “At Silver Fern Farms, we strive to create the highest quality products with sustainability, taste, and freshness top of mind. With our medallions, we hope to encourage the American home cook to be adventurous and expand their meal possibilities in the kitchen.”

This new Jewel launch is part of Silver Fern Farms’ latest expansion initiatives across the U.S. The company currently exports grass-fed beef, lamb, and venison to the U.S. from 14 processing plants throughout New Zealand.

Source: Silver Fern Farms



