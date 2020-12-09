The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for raw, fresh goat meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The goats were slaughtered by Texas Livestock and Halal Meat Processors, a Houston, Texas establishment, on various dates from Nov. 7, 2020 through Dec. 5, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

Various weights of raw, fresh goat carcasses, livers, kidneys and hearts sold at World Foods Warehouse, a grocery store and butcher, in Houston, Texas.

The products were shipped to the one retail location and then sold to consumers. The products may or may not bear a stamped USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number “00915”.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received an anonymous tip that the firm conducted slaughter operations outside of their approved hours of operation. FSIS then investigated the complaint. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS