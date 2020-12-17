Morris F. Burger, the second-generation leader of Burgers’ Smokehouse, California, Mo., died on December 16 at the age of 85. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013, and it went into remission before returning earlier this year.

“We are all very grateful for him being a part of our lives and he will be truly missed by his community, family, and friends,” the company said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Morris Burger joined his father’s business in 1959 and worked until his retirement in 2000. He was co-founder of the National Country Ham Association and served as its president. He is a member of the Cured Meats Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2019.

As no one can do Morris Burger’s life justice more than he can, you can read his first-person obituary here: https://www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com/obituaries/Morris-Burger/#!/Obituary.

Source: Burgers’ Smokehouse, Windmill Ridge Funeral Service