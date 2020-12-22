Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) has partnered with Cierto y Seguro S.A. de C.V., a leading food and water analysis laboratory in Irapuato, Gto., Mexico. Cierto y Seguro is accredited before the Mexican Accreditation Entity under the updated ISO IEC 17025: 2017 standard.

Cierto y Seguro was founded in 2010, and is the preferred analysis laboratory within the Bajío region. Their mission is to provide their clients with the best systems and technologies to deliver the highest quality services to the market in the best possible time. Cierto y Seguro is known for their accuracy, service, professionalism and for always being at the forefront of technology. CyS employs a dynamic team of professional experts in the field who are motivated, goal oriented, and consistently meet customer objectives. This laboratory offers traditional microbiology methods, rapid molecular microbiology methods, microbiology sampling, and physiochemistry, as well as temperature- and humidity-controlled shelf life studies.

Food Safety Net Services, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO approved auditing and certification capabilities. FSNS’ mission is to be your trusted and responsive food safety partner. As a leader in food safety services, we provide long-term commitment to valued employees, unequivocal technical standards, and unsurpassed, individualized customer service leading to true partnerships in the food industry.

Director of Cierto y Seguro, Carlos Gonzalez de Cossío, announced, “FSNS adds to CyS’ expertise and years of experience while expanding its reach, servicing jointly the North American free trade region.” John Bellinger, CEO of FSNS states, “FSNS is so fortunate to partner with Cierto y Seguro, as they are the best quality microbiological food testing laboratory in Mexico. Gina and I look forward to working with Carlos Gonzalez de Cossío, Minerva and the entire team of Cierto y Seguro.”

For more information, visit www.FSNS.com.