I wanted to take a moment during the holiday season to wish all of our readers a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. I hope you are able to spend time with your friends and family in whatever way is the safest for you. Personally, our travel plans may have been greatly reduced, but we’ll be taking advantage of video calls to spend the day with the loved ones we can’t see face to face.

This year has been a year of rapid changes for the entire industry. We for one have moved to an all-digital format. It’s been a change to move away from a paper copy, but we are grateful for all of our readers who have stuck with us. We have some great things in store for you all in the New Year, starting with the February issue. I’m very excited to show them off to you all.

As you take some time to enjoy the holidays, I hope you get back to work re-energized and ready to see what opportunities lie ahead in 2021.