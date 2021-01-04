Courage Production, LLC., a Fairfield, Calif., establishment is recalling approximately 1,645 pounds of Ready-To-Eat, fully cooked Polish sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The products contain milk (mozzarella cheese), a known allergen that is not declared on the product label.

The sausage products labeled as “TETON WATERS RANCH POLISH SAUSAGE,” may contain a sausage product with mozzarella cheese. The products were produced on Oct. 9, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. vacuum packed packages of four “TETON WATERS RANCH POLISH SAUSAGE” with lot code “202831,” “Use or Freeze By: JAN/8/21” date and bear establishment number “Est. 6024” on the side of the packaging label.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New York and Oregon.

The problem was discovered after the firm received notification of a customer complaint that product labeled as “Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage,” contained red bell peppers, as well as mozzarella cheese, which were not included on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS