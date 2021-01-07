LM76 has introduced their RINO Series of FDA/USDA compliant Cam Follower Bearings. Available in 12 sizes these all-new cam follower bearings integrate: Stainless steel studs, hybrid stainless steel/ceramic bearings, FDA approved Lubricant, and poly-crystalline non-metallic tires. Mounted on stainless steel studs, LM76's CERAMICSPEED hybrid radial bearings incorporate a stainless steel race and low friction ceramic balls that can handle high loads, are capable of high speed operation, and have an exceptionally long service life. The tire is formed from a super wear resistant poly-crystalline compound that has no soft spots and will not deform under pressure.

Developed for applications in food and drink processing, dairy, poultry and meat processing, medical, pharmaceutical, and Bio-Pharma industries these cam follower bearings can be repeatability sanitized with caustic cleaning agents, steam, and high pressure washes.

The smallest of the series of cam follower bearings is the X1-6, having a 0.625 in. O.D. and capable of handling a 60 lb load. The largest of the 12 is the X1-20 with an O.D. of 2.000 in. and is capable of handling a 560 lb load. Each bearing is permanently lubricated with FDA SLT DRYLUBE which coats the race and balls and not displaced by high pressure or caustic chemicals.

LM76 also manufacturers a broad variety of FDA & USDA compliant bearings and shafting, in inch sizes of .25 inches to 1.5 inches, and a FDA & USDA compliant profile rail and slide system that can easily be integrated into new and existing applications. The bearing options include: Self-lubricating FDA & USDA compliant Teflon composite bearings in a 304 stainless steel shell, and lower cost bearings with a ceramic coated shell and FDA & USDA compliant liner. Bearings are available in closed and open configurations, and are drop-in replacements for all inch sized linear ball bearings.

