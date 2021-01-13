Stäubli Robotics, a leading global player in robotics, is starting the New Year with a new Group Division Manager. Christophe Coulongeat takes over the Division management from Gerald Vogt, who has become the new CEO of the Stäubli Group on January 1, 2021.

In his new function, Christophe Coulongeat will also become a member of Stäubli’s Group Executive Committee. The French manager joined Stäubli in 2018 as Deputy Division Manager Robotics. Prior to Stäubli, he gathered extensive regional and global business operations experience in the packaging and automation industry in France, Austria, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. With this seamless succession in management, Stäubli Robotics continues its global growth strategy.

"Christophe Coulongeat is a dynamic, forward-thinking manager. His international industry experience will greatly benefit our customers. He has my full confidence to further develop and advance the global robotics business of the Stäubli Group and to elevate it to the next level," said Gerald Vogt, new CEO of the Stäubli Group and former Group Division Manager Robotics.

Christophe Coulongeat received an Engineering degree from the University of Poitiers, a BSc. in International Business Management from ESVII, coupled with executive education at IMD, MIT Sloan School of Management and Columbia Business School.

