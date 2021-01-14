The Massman Companies, a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment for food, beverage, consumer and industrial products, has appointed current CEO and President Jeff Bigger to Executive Board Chair and Jeffrey Hohn CEO and President, effective immediately.

“These changes are part of our planned transition and committed strategic growth strategy for The Massman Companies,” said Bigger in making the announcement. Since Granite Partners’ investment in The Massman Companies in 2016, The Massman companies have more the doubled through organic and inorganic investments.

“The expertise in both general management and mergers and acquisitions that Jeff Hohn brings will lead the next phase of innovation, operational excellence and acquisition capability for The Massman Companies.”

Hohn brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate growth with tenures as VP General Manager and VP of Corporate strategy at Smiths Medical, 3M, and Veeco Instruments. He holds a master’s degree in the Management of Technology from the University of Minnesota and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of North Dakota.

Bigger and Hohn will transition CEO responsibilities through February 1 and collaborate as members of the Board of Directors. Bigger, as Executive Board Chair, will dedicate his efforts to strategic partnerships and acquisitions expanding The Massman Companies portfolio of technologies, brands, and businesses.

The Massman Companies, a portfolio company of Granite Partners, is a group of machinery and technology companies devoted to the principle of “Enhancing Lives Through AutomationÔ.” The group of companies currently includes Massman Automation Designs, EDL Packaging Engineers, Ideal-Pak & Pase Group and DTM Packaging & Custom Automation. The Massman Companies’ rapid growth continues with the addition of new technologies, packaging systems and production line integration capabilities that bring expanded production automation benefits to their customers.

For further information about The Massman Companies or any of its systems, visit the web site at www.themassmancompanies.com.