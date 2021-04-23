The Massman Companies, a leading manufacturer of industrial packaging machinery, announces the promotion of Mark Suchy to the new position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Suchy will be responsible for the sales and marketing efforts of all of The Massman Companies, which consists of Massman Automation Designs, EDL Packaging, Ideal-Pak Pase Group, and DTM Packaging and Custom Automation. Together, these companies bring hundreds of years of experience and expertise to the industrial packaging marketplace with innovative technologies focused on case erecting and packing, palletizing, liquid filling and shrink bundling.

With more than 20 years of experience in industrial packaging solutions, the last 14 as sales manager for Massman Automation Designs, Suchy is ideally positioned to coordinate the sales efforts of the entire group of companies within The Massman Companies.

“Within our group of companies, we have enormous talent and experience providing unique packaging solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. In this new position, I hope to bring even more value to our customers by offering them complete packaging solutions and a streamlined sales process” Suchy said in announcing the appointment.

Jeffrey Hohn, CEO and President of The Massman Companies, commented, “Mark has an impressive track record of growing business in the sector, and in his new position, I am confident he will continue that success using his experience, talent, and respected name in the industry.”

The Massman Companies, a portfolio company of Granite Partners, is a group of machinery and technology companies devoted to the principle of “Enhancing Lives Through AutomationÔ.”

For further information about The Massman Companies or any of its systems, visit the web site at www.themassmancompanies.com.